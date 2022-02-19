Alexa
Sweden 9, Switzerland 7

By Associated Press
2022/02/19 23:00
Bronze Medal Game Sweden 9, Switzerland 7

Sweden 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 0 2 0 9
Switzerland 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 3 7
Sweden

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 258, Team Percentage: 82.

A. Knochenhauer Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

S. Mabergs Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

S. McManus Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

A. Hasselborg Shots: 19, Points: 58, Percentage: 76.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 236, Team Percentage: 75.

M. Barbezat Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

A. Paetz Shots: 20, Points: 51, Percentage: 64.

S. Tirinzoni Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

E. Neuenschwander Shots: 19, Points: 57, Percentage: 75.

Updated : 2022-02-20 01:43 GMT+08:00

"