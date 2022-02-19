Sweden 9, Switzerland 7

|Sweden
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|—
|9
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|—
|7
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 258, Team Percentage: 82.
A. Knochenhauer Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
S. Mabergs Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
S. McManus Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
A. Hasselborg Shots: 19, Points: 58, Percentage: 76.
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 236, Team Percentage: 75.
M. Barbezat Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
A. Paetz Shots: 20, Points: 51, Percentage: 64.
S. Tirinzoni Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
E. Neuenschwander Shots: 19, Points: 57, Percentage: 75.