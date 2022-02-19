All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|45
|25
|14
|5
|1
|56
|146
|141
|Hartford
|42
|23
|13
|4
|2
|52
|127
|122
|Providence
|39
|20
|13
|3
|3
|46
|117
|106
|Hershey
|46
|24
|16
|3
|3
|54
|141
|130
|Charlotte
|45
|25
|18
|2
|0
|52
|153
|131
|Lehigh Valley
|43
|17
|18
|6
|2
|42
|119
|137
|WB/Scranton
|45
|19
|21
|2
|3
|43
|114
|139
|Bridgeport
|46
|17
|20
|5
|4
|43
|123
|140
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|43
|29
|9
|5
|0
|63
|157
|114
|Toronto
|38
|22
|13
|2
|1
|47
|129
|125
|Rochester
|45
|24
|16
|3
|2
|53
|156
|158
|Laval
|37
|20
|14
|3
|0
|43
|121
|124
|Belleville
|39
|20
|19
|0
|0
|40
|121
|118
|Syracuse
|41
|18
|18
|4
|1
|41
|113
|131
|Cleveland
|42
|14
|20
|5
|3
|36
|115
|145
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|44
|27
|10
|4
|3
|61
|142
|115
|Manitoba
|42
|25
|14
|2
|1
|53
|125
|110
|Rockford
|41
|21
|16
|3
|1
|46
|116
|120
|Milwaukee
|48
|24
|20
|2
|2
|52
|141
|144
|Iowa
|43
|20
|17
|4
|2
|46
|124
|119
|Grand Rapids
|44
|18
|19
|5
|2
|43
|118
|137
|Texas
|40
|14
|18
|5
|3
|36
|116
|137
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|39
|27
|8
|3
|1
|58
|135
|99
|Ontario
|40
|25
|9
|3
|3
|56
|162
|126
|Bakersfield
|38
|20
|11
|4
|3
|47
|125
|112
|Henderson
|39
|22
|14
|2
|1
|47
|123
|113
|Colorado
|44
|23
|15
|3
|3
|52
|145
|130
|Abbotsford
|39
|20
|15
|3
|1
|44
|134
|117
|San Diego
|38
|16
|20
|2
|0
|34
|106
|126
|Tucson
|40
|15
|22
|2
|1
|33
|108
|156
|San Jose
|41
|14
|26
|1
|0
|29
|120
|170
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Belleville 4, Toronto 3
Syracuse 5, Laval 2
Utica 4, Rochester 2
Providence 5, Hershey 0
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 3 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 6 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.