NBA Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/19 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Philadelphia 35 23 .603 6-4 W-1 16-13 19-10 20-14
Boston 34 26 .567 2 9-1 L-1 20-11 14-15 24-15
Toronto 32 25 .561 8-2 W-1 16-13 16-12 21-14
Brooklyn 31 28 .525 2-8 L-1 13-15 18-13 21-13
New York 25 34 .424 10½ 2-8 L-3 13-17 12-17 14-22
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Miami 38 21 .644 6-4 W-1 19-7 19-14 24-12
Atlanta 28 30 .483 5-5 W-2 17-13 11-17 17-18
Charlotte 29 31 .483 1-9 L-3 14-14 15-17 19-18
Washington 27 31 .466 10½ 4-6 W-1 15-15 12-16 20-19
Orlando 13 47 .217 25½ 3-7 L-4 5-21 8-26 8-31
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Chicago 38 21 .644 7-3 W-5 23-8 15-13 23-13
Cleveland 35 23 .603 6-4 L-2 18-9 17-14 20-13
Milwaukee 36 24 .600 6-4 L-1 20-11 16-13 22-17
Indiana 20 40 .333 18½ 2-8 W-1 14-17 6-23 9-29
Detroit 13 45 .224 24½ 2-8 W-1 8-20 5-25 9-23
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Memphis 41 19 .683 8-2 L-1 20-10 21-9 28-12
Dallas 35 24 .593 7-3 W-2 20-11 15-13 24-14
San Antonio 23 36 .390 17½ 5-5 W-1 11-18 12-18 14-20
New Orleans 23 36 .390 17½ 5-5 L-2 13-17 10-19 14-20
Houston 15 43 .259 25 1-9 L-7 8-18 7-25 7-28
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Utah 36 22 .621 6-4 L-1 21-10 15-12 22-12
Denver 33 25 .569 3 6-4 W-3 16-10 17-15 18-17
Minnesota 31 28 .525 7-3 L-1 17-11 14-17 20-18
Portland 25 34 .424 11½ 4-6 W-4 16-16 9-18 11-24
Oklahoma City 18 40 .310 18 4-6 L-1 9-19 9-21 13-24
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Phoenix 48 10 .828 9-1 W-7 26-5 22-5 28-7
Golden State 42 17 .712 6-4 L-2 26-6 16-11 25-11
L.A. Clippers 30 31 .492 19½ 5-5 W-1 18-13 12-18 17-23
L.A. Lakers 27 31 .466 21 3-7 W-1 18-13 9-18 15-19
Sacramento 22 38 .367 27 4-6 L-2 15-17 7-21 15-22

___

Friday's Games 2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 3

Team 25, Team 20

2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 1

Team 50, Team 49

2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 2

Team 50, Team 48

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games 2022 All-Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Durant, 8 p.m., Cleveland

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.