NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Florida 49 34 10 5 73 203 143 m-Carolina 48 33 11 4 70 168 115 a-Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139 m-Pittsburgh 51 31 12 8 70 170 136 a-Toronto 47 32 12 3 67 171 126 m-N.Y. Rangers 49 31 13 5 67 149 126 Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145 Boston 48 27 17 4 58 137 136 Detroit 51 23 22 6 52 147 176 Columbus 48 24 23 1 49 156 177 N.Y. Islanders 44 18 20 6 42 109 123 Ottawa 47 18 25 4 40 127 151 Buffalo 49 16 25 8 40 132 170 Philadelphia 49 15 25 9 39 125 172 New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182 Montreal 49 9 33 7 25 109 193

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 48 35 9 4 74 193 135 c-Minnesota 46 30 13 3 63 176 140 p-Calgary 47 28 13 6 62 164 112 c-St. Louis 48 28 14 6 62 169 134 Nashville 50 28 18 4 60 153 143 p-Vegas 50 28 18 4 60 165 149 p-Edmonton 48 27 18 3 57 161 152 Los Angeles 49 25 17 7 57 142 138 Dallas 48 27 19 2 56 142 142 Anaheim 51 23 19 9 55 149 154 Winnipeg 48 22 18 8 52 142 143 Vancouver 50 23 21 6 52 131 139 San Jose 48 22 21 5 49 130 150 Chicago 51 18 25 8 44 124 171 Seattle 50 16 30 4 36 132 178 Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

Carolina 5, Nashville 3

Florida 6, Minnesota 2

Dallas 1, Chicago 0, SO

Los Angeles 4, Vegas 3, OT

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.