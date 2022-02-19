Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

China accused of failing to buy more Maine lobster

By Associated Press
2022/02/19 22:51
China accused of failing to buy more Maine lobster

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — China has failed to lived up to its promise to buy more lobster under a deal that opened the door to an easing of a trade war under former President Donald Trump, Maine's congressional leaders say.

Maine's lobster industry was hurt by retaliatory Chinese tariffs in 2018 and failed to see substantial export gains after China committed to buying an additional $200 million in U.S. goods, the delegation contends.

Under the “Phase One Agreement,” China was supposed to increase purchases to 2017 levels but China has bought “almost no lobster above 2017 levels,” according to a letter Thursday by Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent, and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, both Democrats.

They urged U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to “hold China accountable for its purchase commitments.”

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine sent a letter voicing the same concerns and urging “swift and appropriate action.”

Maine’s live lobster sales to China fell in the year after the lobster tariff was imposed in July 2018, and China shifted its lobster purchases to Canadian dealers, industry officials said.

The sparring over lobster came as the U.S. trade representative accused Beijing of failing to carry out market-opening promises made when it joined the World Trade Organization. China rejected the accusations.

Updated : 2022-02-20 00:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Hong Kong may test entire population for COVID after Xi's order
Hong Kong may test entire population for COVID after Xi's order
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
"