Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/02/19 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 19, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Winds subsiding;88;78;A t-storm in spots;88;78;SW;10;85%;50%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;79;65;Plenty of sunshine;87;66;E;7;38%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;63;43;Breezy in the p.m.;67;48;W;12;41%;5%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;63;47;A morning shower;60;40;E;11;67%;41%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Afternoon showers;46;41;Windy with rain;51;40;WSW;27;90%;99%;0

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;34;23;Cloudy;30;23;NNE;4;76%;15%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;67;43;Mostly cloudy, mild;67;47;W;5;37%;28%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;17;-1;Mostly sunny;16;-1;SSW;8;91%;1%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;100;75;A stray t-storm, hot;97;73;E;9;54%;66%;10

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;63;46;Mostly cloudy;60;49;WNW;6;79%;14%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;73;62;A morning shower;78;61;SSW;6;68%;58%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing and windy;73;56;Hazy sunshine;70;50;NW;9;59%;30%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;SE;5;65%;68%;11

Bangalore, India;Sunny and nice;86;61;Mostly sunny, nice;87;65;SSE;3;44%;1%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. shower or two;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;S;7;79%;74%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mainly cloudy;55;42;Plenty of sun;57;44;W;11;63%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;36;16;Sunny and chilly;39;19;NNW;6;16%;40%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning cloudy, mild;64;43;Rain and drizzle;48;35;SSE;5;69%;85%;1

Berlin, Germany;Very windy;45;38;Afternoon rain;47;37;SW;12;76%;99%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;64;52;Afternoon showers;63;49;W;5;81%;100%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;74;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;76;65;ENE;8;76%;85%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;52;34;Breezy;50;40;SW;13;64%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;47;42;Breezy with rain;51;39;WSW;17;84%;99%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;64;38;Decreasing clouds;57;37;WSW;5;62%;31%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Showers around;53;36;Variable clouds;53;34;SW;9;62%;32%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;83;69;A t-storm in spots;80;65;E;7;76%;66%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;83;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;67;E;5;51%;56%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;49;27;Sunny, but colder;37;28;WNW;16;34%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;A couple of showers;61;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;68;53;N;5;56%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy and cooler;72;61;Partly sunny;73;60;SW;8;62%;27%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with some sun;87;67;Partly sunny;85;65;NNE;3;51%;29%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;88;72;Hazy sunshine;90;73;SSE;6;73%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Sunlit and very cold;23;18;Breezy and milder;46;36;SW;19;53%;3%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;75;An afternoon shower;87;75;NE;6;72%;77%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Breezy this morning;43;32;Afternoon rain;41;35;SSW;9;83%;99%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and nice;78;67;Breezy in the p.m.;79;68;NNE;15;61%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Sunny and milder;65;42;Partly sunny;70;59;S;11;44%;1%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;NE;8;74%;60%;4

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;77;55;Hazy sunshine;76;53;WNW;10;50%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;53;32;Periods of sun;56;30;SSW;7;27%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;79;60;A little a.m. rain;84;60;SE;7;61%;73%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;SW;5;75%;84%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;46;44;Breezy with rain;53;37;WSW;24;86%;99%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;60;41;Mostly sunny;62;41;NNE;8;29%;4%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;63;56;A shower;62;57;E;19;76%;89%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cooler with rain;54;46;Rain and drizzle;47;46;N;10;87%;91%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower in places;75;61;An afternoon shower;78;62;NNE;5;54%;66%;4

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;82;72;A passing shower;82;72;ENE;12;66%;81%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Bit of rain, snow;34;23;Plenty of sunshine;32;21;W;8;84%;30%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;SE;9;63%;49%;7

Hong Kong, China;A.M. showers, cloudy;55;44;A little a.m. rain;46;41;NNE;8;97%;100%;2

Honolulu, United States;A shower in spots;82;67;Partly sunny;81;67;NE;10;65%;16%;7

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;89;71;Clouds and sun;91;68;WNW;9;31%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;71;47;Breezy in the p.m.;72;45;NNW;12;33%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;50;37;Cloudy;52;44;SW;7;71%;63%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;86;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;NW;6;72%;82%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;75;67;Sunny and nice;79;69;N;14;46%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;61;Mostly sunny, nice;83;63;S;6;58%;14%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;50;31;Partly sunny;54;27;SSW;7;36%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;88;62;Hazy sun;90;67;WNW;9;32%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;64;42;A stray t-shower;61;41;E;5;61%;79%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy, not as warm;83;56;Hazy and breezy;82;58;N;18;17%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A couple of showers;47;37;Variable clouds;46;36;WSW;9;55%;30%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray shower;87;75;A passing shower;89;75;NNE;10;55%;81%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;85;73;A stray thunderstorm;89;74;SW;6;73%;80%;7

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;83;66;Showers around;85;66;NE;7;53%;62%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;78;Showers around;91;75;NNE;6;65%;86%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;61;40;Cloudy, a t-shower;58;41;ENE;6;74%;88%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Increasing clouds;92;79;Partly sunny;91;78;SW;7;66%;28%;11

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;74;66;High clouds;73;66;SSE;7;76%;42%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Winds subsiding;58;46;Plenty of sunshine;64;48;N;7;51%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;48;44;Afternoon rain;54;38;W;21;83%;91%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;77;49;Partly sunny;70;53;SE;6;59%;25%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;86;78;High clouds;86;77;SSW;6;70%;37%;5

Madrid, Spain;Cooler with clearing;56;28;Plenty of sunshine;60;30;WSW;3;54%;2%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;81;Cloudy;90;80;E;8;57%;4%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;74;A morning shower;88;76;NE;5;78%;77%;12

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;91;76;High clouds;93;78;E;5;58%;30%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;78;54;High clouds;76;59;SSW;9;60%;62%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;75;48;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;W;6;38%;2%;8

Miami, United States;An afternoon shower;81;69;Nice with some sun;75;70;ENE;12;61%;11%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Rain, snow;41;36;Showers of rain/snow;39;34;SW;10;66%;80%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing and breezy;92;77;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;ENE;14;60%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;79;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;68;E;7;72%;64%;3

Montreal, Canada;Periods of snow;25;2;A bit of p.m. snow;26;24;S;7;61%;58%;1

Moscow, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;38;35;Partly sunny, breezy;37;32;SW;14;69%;29%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;88;72;Mostly sunny;90;72;NNE;8;45%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;85;60;Partly sunny, nice;85;60;NNW;9;44%;13%;9

New York, United States;A snow shower;41;21;Mostly sunny;37;33;SSW;9;27%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;62;45;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;46;WNW;14;60%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;19;2;Sunshine;16;5;SSE;7;84%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Afternoon rain;46;40;A p.m. shower or two;46;35;NNW;13;43%;61%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;35;13;Becoming cloudy;35;29;NE;3;63%;96%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of snow;23;-1;Breezy in the p.m.;28;25;SW;14;58%;43%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;87;76;A morning shower;87;76;NE;7;71%;100%;6

Panama City, Panama;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;74;Breezy with sunshine;91;75;NNW;12;58%;3%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;84;71;Rain and a t-storm;83;74;E;6;84%;96%;5

Paris, France;Becoming cloudy;52;47;Cloudy with a shower;57;42;WSW;13;61%;76%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;100;69;Clouds and sun, warm;92;68;ESE;10;38%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;93;78;A t-storm around;92;76;SSE;7;67%;100%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;90;75;A shower and t-storm;89;75;NNE;10;79%;92%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;91;68;Clouds and sun;90;67;E;7;46%;11%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;45;39;A passing shower;47;45;SW;15;65%;98%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;35;12;Sunny, but cold;28;7;WNW;9;33%;80%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, rain;66;53;Heavy showers;66;53;NE;8;76%;98%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;60;43;Sunshine and warmer;71;47;ENE;8;70%;2%;4

Recife, Brazil;An afternoon shower;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;ENE;8;68%;70%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow tapering off;29;27;Windy;35;22;E;26;52%;68%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow and rain;39;31;Showers of rain/snow;39;30;SSW;11;85%;93%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;82;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;73;N;6;81%;93%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;84;65;Hazy sunshine;78;53;NW;9;20%;1%;6

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;65;49;More clouds than sun;64;47;SSE;6;70%;44%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;36;26;Afternoon flurries;34;30;W;9;69%;54%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;67;48;Cooler;59;45;NW;11;65%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;78;59;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;60;ENE;16;53%;1%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;81;73;A shower;81;74;ENE;10;74%;96%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;80;63;Partly sunny;77;63;N;8;68%;5%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;80;51;Mostly sunny;78;51;ENE;5;35%;29%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;84;57;Nice with sunshine;80;56;SSW;7;38%;14%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;85;69;A shower in the p.m.;85;69;N;9;68%;80%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Windy this morning;60;35;Sunshine, pleasant;66;41;N;5;58%;1%;4

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;48;39;A shower or two;45;36;N;6;77%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;38;20;Sunny, but cold;32;13;NW;9;23%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;43;32;Cloudy and chilly;41;32;NE;10;46%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Sun and clouds;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;N;8;74%;57%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun;60;39;Mostly cloudy, mild;56;36;W;5;62%;66%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;82;74;Sunny and beautiful;83;74;ENE;8;65%;81%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;35;23;Mostly sunny;35;26;S;6;73%;26%;2

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;73;69;A t-storm around;83;73;N;13;60%;44%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;61;51;Cooler with rain;53;50;E;9;78%;100%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of wet snow;34;29;Plenty of sun;35;26;SSW;6;74%;39%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun, mild;63;41;Decreasing clouds;63;40;ENE;6;40%;3%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;62;34;Mostly sunny, mild;58;34;NNE;6;52%;7%;3

Tehran, Iran;A thick cloud cover;57;45;Rain and drizzle;59;46;E;7;53%;99%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy with a shower;63;54;A morning shower;66;52;W;7;59%;41%;5

Tirana, Albania;Turning cloudy, mild;71;44;Mostly cloudy, mild;68;51;NNE;5;59%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;46;39;A little a.m. rain;48;33;NNW;8;80%;87%;1

Toronto, Canada;A snow shower, windy;24;13;Increasingly windy;38;36;SW;21;59%;28%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;69;58;Cloudy;69;54;N;5;50%;3%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;77;55;Cooler;65;51;WNW;15;62%;6%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cold;9;-25;Cloudy and cold;12;-17;WSW;8;73%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;46;37;Partly sunny;45;35;ESE;4;59%;90%;2

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;53;34;Periods of sun;52;43;SW;11;53%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;60;A stray a.m. t-storm;62;56;E;10;85%;99%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow, rain mixing in;40;35;Showers of rain/snow;39;33;W;10;64%;92%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Very windy, some sun;46;33;A shower in the a.m.;43;39;SW;13;76%;87%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;71;56;A little a.m. rain;63;55;SE;17;81%;56%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. shower or two;87;69;Decreasing clouds;94;64;WSW;6;37%;0%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with sunshine;51;28;Sunny and mild;48;29;NE;2;50%;1%;4

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-02-19 22:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
"