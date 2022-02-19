Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year

Sunday is likely to be the coldest day of 2022 so far. Sunday is likely to be the coldest day of 2022 so far. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan was gearing up for the coldest day of the year so far as 19 cities and counties issued low-temperature alerts, reports said Saturday (Feb. 19).

The mercury was expected to drop below 9 degrees Celsius in all areas north of Tainan between Saturday evening and Sunday (Feb. 20) morning, CNA reported. Only most of Pingtung County and small parts of Kaohsiung City and Taitung County would see temperatures stay around 14 degrees of higher.

The Central Weather Bureau predicted that even during the day Sunday, maximum temperatures would only reach 12 to 13 degrees north of Tainan and 15 to 18 degrees in the counties of Hualien and Taitung along the east coast. The offshore island of Matsu, close to the coast of China’s Fujian Province, could face lows Saturday night of 6 degrees or less, according to forecasters.

The coldest spell of this winter so far would last at least until Monday (Feb. 21) morning, though cold and wet weather was expected to continue for several days longer. Beginning Tuesday (Feb. 22), temperatures would start rising by one degree Celsius per day, the report said, while at the same time the chance of rain would diminish.

The weekend could also see snowfall at high altitudes, above 2000 meters in the north and above 3000 m in the south, forecasters said.

