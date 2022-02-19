UK cleans up after storm leaves at least 9 dead in Europe

Waves break on the beach of Altefaehr on the island of Ruegen, northern Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The silhouette of the Hanseatic city of Stra... Waves break on the beach of Altefaehr on the island of Ruegen, northern Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The silhouette of the Hanseatic city of Stralsund can be seen in the background. Stormy depression "Zeynep" passes over Germany with heavy squalls and heavy showers. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)

Firefighters work on fallen trees on railroad tracks in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. After the heavy storm "Zeynep" in parts of Germany,... Firefighters work on fallen trees on railroad tracks in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. After the heavy storm "Zeynep" in parts of Germany, the sighting and clean-up work is ongoing in the morning. (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)

Debris from the rooftops of three houses which were torn off during storm Eunice is seen by a roadside on Kilburn Park Road in north west London, Frid... Debris from the rooftops of three houses which were torn off during storm Eunice is seen by a roadside on Kilburn Park Road in north west London, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The second major storm in three days smashed through northern Europe on Friday, killing at least nine people as high winds felled trees, cancelled train services and ripped sections off the roof of London's O2 Arena. (James Manning/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms for years.

At least nine people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Named Storm Eunice by the British and Irish weather services, and Zeynep in Germany, Friday's storm was the second to hit the region in a week.

Winds toppled the spire of a church in Wells, southwest England, ripped off parts of the domed roof of London’s O2 Arena and left a trail of felled trees and damaged buildings across several countries.

A gust of 122 miles an hour (196 kilometers an hour) was provisionally recorded Friday on the Isle of Wight. If confirmed, it would be the highest ever recorded in England.

The U.K.’s National Rail association said “routes across most of Great Britain” remained affected on Saturday morning, with disruption set to continue throughout the day.

The Met Office weather service said more strong winds would hit the southern coasts of England and Wales on Saturday, with the potential for further damage, while snow and ice could cause disruption further north.