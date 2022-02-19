StarLux Airlines takes delivery of first Airbus A330neo in Taiwan

StarLux Airlines welcomed its first A330neo in Taiwan Saturday. StarLux Airlines welcomed its first A330neo in Taiwan Saturday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — StarLux Airlines has taken delivery of the first wide-body Airbus A330neo in Taiwan, reports said Saturday (Feb. 19).

The aircraft, which arrived during the afternoon, will start plying services between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Asian destinations in May, CNA reported. Seven more planes of the same type had been ordered from Airbus headquarters near the French city of Toulouse.

The wide-body jet will have to be certified and its crew receive adequate training before it can take to the air, StarLux said. Singapore, Bangkok, and other Asian cities will be the main destinations for the new plane.

The company’s seventh Airbus A321neo scheduled to arrive later this month will be deployed on short-haul routes, while its first A350 XWB, expected during the second half of 2022 should fly on destinations in North America, StarLux said.

The airline was founded by former EVA Air Chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) and was launched in early 2020, just as the COVID-19 spread around the world, affecting travel and tourism as countries closed their borders.

