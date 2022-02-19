Alexa
Sweden 5, Britain 4 (Extra Ends)

By Associated Press
2022/02/19 18:03
Gold Medal Game Sweden 5, Britain 4 (Extra Ends)

Sweden 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 5
Britain 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 4
Sweden

Team Shots: 87, Team Points: 326, Team Percentage: 94.

O. Eriksson Shots: 22, Points: 82, Percentage: 93.

C. Sundgren Shots: 22, Points: 87, Percentage: 99.

R. Wranaa Shots: 22, Points: 84, Percentage: 95.

N. Edin Shots: 21, Points: 73, Percentage: 87.

Britain

Team Shots: 87, Team Points: 312, Team Percentage: 90.

G. Hardie Shots: 22, Points: 83, Percentage: 94.

B. Lammie Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.

H. McMillan Shots: 22, Points: 84, Percentage: 95.

B. Mouat Shots: 21, Points: 75, Percentage: 89.