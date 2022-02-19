Taiwan premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has demanded an investigation and adequate sanctions against Olympic speed skater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷), who appeared on social media wearing the uniform of China’s team, reports said Saturday (Feb. 19).

Huang, 33, wore the clothes in a picture taken during training ahead of the Beijing Olympics, provoking a storm of protest. As the government’s Sports Administration urged athletes to be more cautious, Huang initially said that sports did not take nationality into account, but later removed the picture. She failed to win any medals at the Winter Olympics, which are scheduled to close Sunday (Feb. 20).

Critics widely assailed her behavior and comments as inappropriate, as China has threatened Taiwan with military force and only allows it to take part in international sports events under the name of “Chinese Taipei.”

In a statement Saturday, the government emphasized it was using taxpayers’ money to fund Taiwanese athletes and their efforts to represent the country at high-profile athletic competitions, CNA reported. Therefore, the athletes should take care that their behavior and comments did not harm their country’s image, the government said.

The premier found Huang’s comments highly inappropriate, so he asked the Sports Administration to conduct an investigation and to enact sanctions if warranted by the probe’s conclusions. The sports body should also set up criteria and requirements for athletes to follow when competing internationally, a Cabinet spokesman said.