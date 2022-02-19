COVID cluster at Taiwan religious association expands to 28

A COVID cluster centered on a religious meeting also affected a school in New Taipei City. A COVID cluster centered on a religious meeting also affected a school in New Taipei City. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A COVID-19 cluster which broke out at a religious gathering has led to 28 cases, including half of the eight new local infections, reports said Saturday (Feb. 19).

The Feb. 13 meeting has been closely watched because it was attended by people from all over Taiwan. While reportedly religious in nature, the event also included a meal and singing at a KTV.

On Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that all contacts of the COVID patients that are part of the cluster would have to spend their period of isolation at official quarantine centers, CNA reported. The measure was also designed to make clear the government would pay for the expenses of the isolation.

According to the CECC, the cluster also expanded beyond the religious meeting, as a high school student from New Taipei City who attended the event, Case No.19951, infected one of his classmates, Case No.20019. A total of 29 fellow students and 13 teachers tested negative for COVID, but the CECC said it would closely monitor them for two more days.

In addition, the government body also confirmed that the religious meeting had been attended by an employee of the Yageo Corporation electronics factory in Kaohsiung City’s Nanci District. However, tests showed all 1,338 staff members to be negative for COVID.