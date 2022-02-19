Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2022/02/19 15:35
Ukrainian Army soldiers pose for a photo as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials...
A child walks under a large Ukrainian flag carried by people marking a "day of unity" in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesd...
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022....
Members of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on ceasefire of the demarcation line, or JCCC, take forensic photos of a crater and damage to...
A Lebanese depositor lies on the ground during a scuffle with riot police as he tries with others to storm a bank in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Feb. 18,...
Fashion from Christian Siriano fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday Feb. 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matth...
A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Meteorologists warned Thursday that nor...
President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Birds fly in a formation behind as an Indian farmer works in a paddy field on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Anu...
A young boy runs past the wreckage of a vehicle destroyed in an attack on police and checkpoints on the outskirts of the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, W...
Spanish director and screenwriter Carla Simon poses with the Golden Bear for Best Film award for the film "Alcarras" after the awarding ceremony at th...
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts after competing in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at th...
Children play at the Devirel camp in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Thousands of Haitians who lost their homes in the earthquake remain i...
Mary J. Blige performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13,...
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, top, catches a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL...
A woman wears a dress made of hundreds of face masks as she comes back from an anti corona demonstration in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. ...
Nepalese protesters opposing a proposed U.S. half billion dollars grant for Nepal clash with police outside the parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednes...
Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates with her gold medal after the women's gold medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. ...
Truck drivers and others protest COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. A judge has ordered protesters at the Amb...

Feb. 12-18, 2022

From Ukrainian Army soldiers gathering to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and world leaders discuss averting a war between Russia and Ukraine, to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, catching a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game after Mary J. Blige performed at halftime in Inglewood, Calif., to truck drivers and others protesting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Updated : 2022-02-19 18:04 GMT+08:00

