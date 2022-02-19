Alexa
CECC head on Taipei mayoral election: 'Priority is curbing COVID'

Whether Chen Shih-chung will run for Taipei Mayor has been at center of speculation

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/19 16:47
Minister of Health and Welfare, Central Epidemic Command Center Commander Chen Shih-chung.

Minister of Health and Welfare, Central Epidemic Command Center Commander Chen Shih-chung. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Health and Welfare and Central Epidemic and head of the Command Center (CECC) Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said if he could run for Taipei Mayor he would definitely resign from his current positions.

CNA reported that Chen, who had remained tight-lipped about whether he plans to join the election or not, made the statement during CECC’s routine press conference on Friday (Feb. 18) in response to former Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮). Lu had called for Chen to resign as soon as possible if he intends to run a campaign.

When asked about the issue on Saturday (Feb. 19) morning, he reiterated that his priority is to lead the public effort to combat COVID-19 and that he would only “qualify” if he handled the issue well, per UDN. Chen was cited as saying he was not “waiting for a notification” and that the timing would present itself when “there is a light.”

“That is when everyone feels at ease and safe,” Chen added, nodding.

When a reporter tried to confirm that Chen will run a campaign “when people feel at ease,” Chen continued nodding. Reporters made note of the gesture as a positive signal, but Chen quickly said, laughing, “You (reporters) can’t say that; this is such a huge trap.”

He said that there are many layers to the issue, and easing the public’s mind is just a basic condition. “There are many talented people in society, the candidate doesn’t have to be me and no one else.”

As Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) and Kuomintang Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) become increasingly active in discussing the race and are perceived as potential candidates, the public has speculated that Chen may become the Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate. While KMT politician Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) accused Chen of scheming for things beyond his position, Chen said he stated long ago that he would not do so.
