Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Activists want Taiwan's Constitution to include animal rights

Sunday march will take place between Presidential Office and Legislative Yuan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/19 15:34
A march in Taipei Sunday will demand the inclusion of animal rights in the Constitution. (Animal Rescue Team Taiwan photo)

A march in Taipei Sunday will demand the inclusion of animal rights in the Constitution. (Animal Rescue Team Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Activists will march in Taipei City Sunday (Feb. 20) to demand animal rights be included in the Constitution.

The Legislative Yuan has set up a committee paving the way for constitutional amendments, but most of the proposals focus on traditional political issues such as the organization of referendums and mergers of cities and counties.

Organizers of the march expect at least 1,000 participants despite the predictions of cold and wet weather, CNA reported Saturday (Feb. 19). More than 70 animal rights, social and student groups are expected to convene in front of the Presidential Office Building in the early afternoon for a short walk to the Legislative Yuan and back.

Even though Taiwan ratified an animal protection law in 1998, only the inclusion of animal rights in the Constitution will be effective, the activists said. The wide range of laws related to animal welfare made it difficult to enforce adequate protection measures, while mistreatment of pets and other animals was still too common.

The organizers of Sunday’s march also pointed at the fact that eight other countries, ranging from Germany and India to Russia, had already written animal rights into their Constitution, while South Korea had started similar revisions in 2017.
animal rights
animal welfare
animal abuse
Constitution
constitutional amendments
march

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan bans battery cages on duck farms in world first
Taiwan bans battery cages on duck farms in world first
2022/02/16 11:00
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
2022/02/15 12:40
400 migrant workers march for right to change jobs in Taiwan
400 migrant workers march for right to change jobs in Taiwan
2022/01/17 14:06
Netizens concerned by Chinese rocket flying south of Taiwan
Netizens concerned by Chinese rocket flying south of Taiwan
2021/12/24 10:45
New animal shelter in Hualien a boost for Taiwan’s pet grooming industry
New animal shelter in Hualien a boost for Taiwan’s pet grooming industry
2021/12/14 16:03

Updated : 2022-02-19 16:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
"