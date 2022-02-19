70-year-old volunteer becomes 'toy doctor' at north Taiwan child center

Ho Kuan-ming, who studied mechanics and owned a hardware store, now puts his skills to a new use. (Hsinchu City Government photo) Ho Kuan-ming, who studied mechanics and owned a hardware store, now puts his skills to a new use. (Hsinchu City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After helping his wife fix children’s toys at the Hsinchu City North Child Center, a 70-year-old man officially became the center’s volunteer “toy doctor,” teaching children about the importance of taking care of things.

In a press release, the Hsinchu City Government said Ho Kuan-ming (何寬明), who studied mechanics in high school, worked as an apprentice at a hardware store for 12 years in his youth before opening his own shop. His familiarity with all kinds of tools and parts as well as his skills made fixing his grandchildren’s toys easy.

Ho was cited as saying that he also developed the habit of collecting extra parts of his grandchildren’s toys such as screws and springs; once, to his grandchildren’s delight, he used the extra parts to fix a discarded toy food cart they picked up. He said he was glad to have the skills to bring joy to children.

Ho’s wife Liu Pi-chen (劉碧珍) was first to become a volunteer at the Child Center, and once asked him to help fix a broken toy at the facility. He started volunteering as a toy doctor under his family’s encouragement.

After becoming the center’s toy doctor, Ho once fixed a teddy bear that was supposed to tell a story when pressed for a disabled child. To restore the teddy bear’s storytelling function, Ho recalled that he spent days studying the complicated circuitry.

Later, he was moved to hear that the child had suddenly made huge progress in speaking and would mimic the teddy bear. This reminded him once again how meaningful his work is.

Ho shared with the Hsinchu City Government the three keys to toy repair. He said the most common reason toys break is due to broken screws, which are easily replaceable.

Toys that run on electricity, on the other hand, often suffer from loose connections; parents can fix these if they know simple soldering. Finally, when toys that run on battery malfunction, cleaning the battery case’s connective spring may be a quick solution.



Ho Kuan-ming is now Hsinchu City North Child Center's "toy doctor." (Hsinchu City Government photo)