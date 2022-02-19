Alexa
Basile scores 26 to lift Wright State over Oakland 78-74

By Associated Press
2022/02/19 12:37
OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Grant Basile had 26 points as Wright State narrowly defeated Oakland 78-74 on Friday night.

Tanner Holden had 17 points and seven rebounds for Wright State (16-12, 13-6 Horizon League). Trey Calvin added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. Andrew Welage also scored 10 points.

Jalen Moore had 20 points and seven assists for the Golden Grizzlies (18-9, 11-5). Jamal Cain added 18 points and nine rebounds. Micah Parrish had 15 points.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Golden Grizzlies this season. Wright State defeated Oakland 75-64 on Feb. 5.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-19 15:01 GMT+08:00

