Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Army Special Forces plan to go on 457 km drill

Event will include marching, war games in low areas and mountains

  228
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/19 13:37
Exercises beginning in March will take the Army's Special Forces on a 457-km itinerary. 

Exercises beginning in March will take the Army's Special Forces on a 457-km itinerary.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army’s Special Forces will march and ride over a distance of 457 kilometers for 18 days of war games beginning March 15, reports said Saturday (Feb. 19).

It had not yet been determined how far the soldiers would actually march, but the exercises would be concentrated in the Taoyuan and Hsinchu regions in northwest Taiwan, CNA reported. The drills were seen as a preventive measure in the face of China’s aggressive stance, including the sending of military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on an almost daily basis.

Military sources told CNA that the exercises would no longer focus on how many kilometers the soldiers could walk or whether they should be fighting in the mountains or near the coast. The drills would prepare soldiers to respond to enemy threats on all kinds of terrain during all types of weather conditions, officials said.

The Army emphasized that members of the special forces needed to practice different types of combat situations on the coast, in hills and in mountains while coordinating with other military units in the air and on land.
Special Forces
Army
military
drills
military exercises
Taoyuan
war games

RELATED ARTICLES

Experts call on Taiwan military to revise procedures for responding to unknown civilian aircraft
Experts call on Taiwan military to revise procedures for responding to unknown civilian aircraft
2022/02/16 12:30
Taiwan to hold live-fire exercise on Dongyin Island next month
Taiwan to hold live-fire exercise on Dongyin Island next month
2022/02/16 10:20
Taiwan Army conducts reconnaissance patrol drill
Taiwan Army conducts reconnaissance patrol drill
2022/02/15 10:30
AIT director praises efforts by Taiwan's Taoyuan to improve gender equality in sports
AIT director praises efforts by Taiwan's Taoyuan to improve gender equality in sports
2022/02/10 17:25
China lambasts US arms deal to Taiwan
China lambasts US arms deal to Taiwan
2022/02/08 19:47