Taiwan Army Special Forces plan to go on 457 km drill

Exercises beginning in March will take the Army's Special Forces on a 457-km itinerary. Exercises beginning in March will take the Army's Special Forces on a 457-km itinerary. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army’s Special Forces will march and ride over a distance of 457 kilometers for 18 days of war games beginning March 15, reports said Saturday (Feb. 19).

It had not yet been determined how far the soldiers would actually march, but the exercises would be concentrated in the Taoyuan and Hsinchu regions in northwest Taiwan, CNA reported. The drills were seen as a preventive measure in the face of China’s aggressive stance, including the sending of military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on an almost daily basis.

Military sources told CNA that the exercises would no longer focus on how many kilometers the soldiers could walk or whether they should be fighting in the mountains or near the coast. The drills would prepare soldiers to respond to enemy threats on all kinds of terrain during all types of weather conditions, officials said.

The Army emphasized that members of the special forces needed to practice different types of combat situations on the coast, in hills and in mountains while coordinating with other military units in the air and on land.