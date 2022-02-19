Alexa
Ndefo scores 16 to carry St. Peter's over Fairfield 70-59

By Associated Press
2022/02/19 11:29
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — KC Ndefo posted 16 points, seven rebounds and five blocks as St. Peter's got past Fairfield 70-59 on Friday night.

Matthew Lee had 11 points for St. Peter's (12-10, 10-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Supreme Cook had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Stags (12-15, 6-10). Caleb Green added 11 points. Taj Benning had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-19 13:33 GMT+08:00

