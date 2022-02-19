Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Friberg, Langborg score 15 each to lead Princeton over Brown

By Associated Press
2022/02/19 11:42
Friberg, Langborg score 15 each to lead Princeton over Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Drew Friberg and Ryan Langborg scored 15 points each as Princeton defeated Brown 69-50 on Friday night.

Jaelin Llewellyn added 13 points and eight rebounds for Princeton (18-5, 8-2 Ivy League). Tosan Evbuomwan had nine rebounds and five assists.

Tamenang Choh had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (12-14, 4-7). Jaylan Gainey added 10 rebounds.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Bears this season. Princeton defeated Brown 76-74 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-19 13:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
"