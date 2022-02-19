Alexa
Gomillion leads Cleveland St. past Milwaukee 78-61

By Associated Press
2022/02/19 11:38
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tre Gomillion had 20 points as Cleveland State beat Milwaukee 78-61 on Friday night.

Torrey Patton had 11 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland State (18-7, 14-4 Horizon League). Yahel Hill also scored 11 points. D'Moi Hodge had 10 points.

Joey St. Pierre had 12 points for the Panthers (9-19, 7-12). Jordan Lathon added 11 points.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. Cleveland State defeated Milwaukee 84-71 on Feb. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-19 13:32 GMT+08:00

"