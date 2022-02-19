Alexa
Baldwin, Williams score 15 each to lift VCU over Richmond

By Associated Press
2022/02/19 11:13
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Adrian Baldwin Jr. and Vince Williams Jr. scored 15 points each and VCU easily beat Richmond 77-57 on Friday night.

Mikeal Brown-Jones added 11 points and seven rebounds for VCU (18-7, 11-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. . Jalen DeLoach had seven rebounds.

Tyler Burton had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders (17-10, 8-6). Grant Golden added 11 points. Andre Gustavson had 10 points.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Spiders on the season. VCU defeated Richmond 64-62 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-19 13:31 GMT+08:00

