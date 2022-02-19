Alexa
Gabbidon scores 32 to lead Yale past Penn 81-72

By Associated Press
2022/02/19 11:26
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jalen Gabbidon had a career-high 32 points as Yale won its seventh consecutive game, topping Penn 81-72 on Friday night.

Azar Swain had 15 points for Yale (15-9, 9-1 Ivy League). EJ Jarvis added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Bez Mbeng had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Clark Slajchert had 18 points for the Quakers (11-13, 8-3), whose five-game win streak ended. Max Martz added 11 points and eight rebounds. Nick Spinoso had 11 points.

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Quakers. Penn defeated Yale 76-68 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-19 13:30 GMT+08:00

