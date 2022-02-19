Adelekun, Rai lift Dartmouth past Cornell 71-59

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dame Adelekun had 19 points and eight rebounds and Aaryn Rai had 12 points and 10 rebounds to carry Dartmouth to a 71-59 win over Cornell on Friday night.

Taurus Samuels added 12 points for Dartmouth (6-15, 3-7 Ivy League).

Nazir Williams had 14 points for the Big Red (13-9, 5-6). Dean Noll added 11 points. Sean Hansen had 10 points.

Jordan Jones, the Big Red's second leading scorer entering the matchup at 10 points per game, scored only 3 points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

The Big Green evened the season series against the Big Red. Cornell defeated Dartmouth 79-71 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com