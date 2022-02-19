Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Adelekun, Rai lift Dartmouth past Cornell 71-59

By Associated Press
2022/02/19 11:21
Adelekun, Rai lift Dartmouth past Cornell 71-59

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dame Adelekun had 19 points and eight rebounds and Aaryn Rai had 12 points and 10 rebounds to carry Dartmouth to a 71-59 win over Cornell on Friday night.

Taurus Samuels added 12 points for Dartmouth (6-15, 3-7 Ivy League).

Nazir Williams had 14 points for the Big Red (13-9, 5-6). Dean Noll added 11 points. Sean Hansen had 10 points.

Jordan Jones, the Big Red's second leading scorer entering the matchup at 10 points per game, scored only 3 points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

The Big Green evened the season series against the Big Red. Cornell defeated Dartmouth 79-71 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-19 13:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
"