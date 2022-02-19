Alexa
Egg supply in north Taiwan stabilizing, tea eggs gain popularity

Lengthy LNY break, spread of bird flu, rising feed costs caused egg shortage

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/19 11:38
Egg supplies in Taiwan are gradually returning to normal.

Egg supplies in Taiwan are gradually returning to normal. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Egg supply levels are gradually returning to normal in north Taiwan after weeks of shortage.

CNA reported that the shortage was caused by several factors. As this year’s Lunar New Year (LNY) break was especially lengthy at nine days, demands increased in January as people sought to stock up on eggs; however, egg production decreased sharply due to the cold weather, spreading bird flu, and rising chicken feed costs.

The shortage reached its peak right after the LNY break, but quickly eased within a week thanks to suppliers who had returned to work and provided more shipments. Most brands of eggs are now available again at supermarkets, but CNA cited major chains as saying it will take some time for them to rebuild their stock, as eggs are still selling out fast and chicken farms need time to recover from the bird flu.

Though it may take a few months before supply levels return to normal, Carrefour, A.mart, and PX Mart reported getting regular shipments. Carrefour told CNA that while not all egg brands are back on the shelf yet, supply levels are good, and it will continue to be in close contact with egg farmers to further stabilize supply.

PX Mart said it had actively tried to coordinate supplies before LNY so that consumers could all get eggs. Eggs are currently available at all stores, although more popular stores may sell out before new shipments arrive.

The supermarket chain urged customers to not stockpile eggs.

The shortage of fresh eggs has contributed to a boom in the cooked- or processed-egg business, bolstering the sale of tea eggs, CNA reported. Sales for PX Mart’s packaged tea eggs, which has always been popular, grew by 50% in the past few weeks, while convenience store chain Hilife reported a 20%-30% increase in sales for products such as refrigerated tea eggs, flavored soft-boiled eggs, and Japanese steamed eggs as compared to 2022.
