Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Penn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas wins 2nd Ivy title

By Associated Press
2022/02/19 09:04
Yale's Iszac Henig swims to the fastest qualifying time in the 100 yard butterfly at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harva...
Penn's Lia Thomas waits to swim in a qualifying heat of the 200 yard freestyle at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard ...
Yale's Iszac Henig is surrounded by teammates as they all look at the leader board after Henig had the fastest qualifying time in the 100 yard butterf...
Swimmers including Penn's Lia Thomas, lane 4, dive into the water at the start of a qualifying heat of the 200 yard freestyle at the Ivy League Women'...
Penn's Lia Thomas swims in a qualifying heat of the 200 yard freestyle at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard Universi...
Penn's Lia Thomas, left, touches the wall ahead of Harvard's Molly Hamlin in a qualifying heat of the 200 yard freestyle at the Ivy League Women's Swi...
Penn's Lia Thomas, right, and teammate Hannah Kannan stand on the pool deck at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard Uni...
Penn's Lia Thomas, right, and teammate Hannah Kannan cheer for a teammate as they stand on the pool deck at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving...

Yale's Iszac Henig swims to the fastest qualifying time in the 100 yard butterfly at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harva...

Penn's Lia Thomas waits to swim in a qualifying heat of the 200 yard freestyle at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard ...

Yale's Iszac Henig is surrounded by teammates as they all look at the leader board after Henig had the fastest qualifying time in the 100 yard butterf...

Swimmers including Penn's Lia Thomas, lane 4, dive into the water at the start of a qualifying heat of the 200 yard freestyle at the Ivy League Women'...

Penn's Lia Thomas swims in a qualifying heat of the 200 yard freestyle at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard Universi...

Penn's Lia Thomas, left, touches the wall ahead of Harvard's Molly Hamlin in a qualifying heat of the 200 yard freestyle at the Ivy League Women's Swi...

Penn's Lia Thomas, right, and teammate Hannah Kannan stand on the pool deck at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard Uni...

Penn's Lia Thomas, right, and teammate Hannah Kannan cheer for a teammate as they stand on the pool deck at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving...

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas continued her strong showing at the Ivy League women's swimming championships, setting more records while claiming her second title in two days.

Thomas won the 200-meter freestyle final Friday in a pool- and meet-record time of 1 minute, 43.12 seconds, eclipsing the marks set by Harvard’s Miki Dahlke in 2018 (1:45.00) and 2020 (1:43.78). Thomas entered the championship with the top time in the nation this year in the 200 freestyle (1:41.93).

Thomas is a transgender woman and former male swimmer for the Quakers, and has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she began her transition in 2019 by starting hormone replacement therapy.

Friday’s victory was closer than her win Thursday in the 500 freestyle in which she won by a half a pool length and set a pool record in a time of 4:37.32. But it sets her up to leave unbeaten in individual competition this week.

Thomas could either compete in the 100 freestyle Saturday against Yale transgender swimmer Iszac Henig, the event’s top qualifier, or the 1,650 freestyle in which Thomas in ranked No. 1. Henig is swimming for Yale’s women’s team while transitioning to male and beat Thomas in the 100 freestyle at a meet last month. Thomas finished sixth.

Henig took Thursday’s 50 freestyle final in a pool-record time of 21.93 and entered this week’s championship as the fifth-fastest qualifier in the 200 freestyle.

But he opted not to compete in that event on Friday against Thomas, the top qualifier. Instead, Henig swam in the 100 butterfly and finished third in that final with a time of 52.82, coming in behind Princeton’s Nikki Venema (52.42) and Harvard’s Abigail Carr (52.69).

Updated : 2022-02-19 11:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
"