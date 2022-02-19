Alexa
Taiwan MOFA hits back at China's Olympics organizing committee comments

Beijing 'rebuked' by International Olympic Committee President for politicizing Winter Olympics

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/19 10:05
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds China of the meaning The Olympic Rings represent.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds China of the meaning The Olympic Rings represent. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) refuted political comments on Taiwan by the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games (BOCOG) spokesperson Yan Jiarong (嚴家蓉), saying China has severely violated the Olympic charter.

In a press release on Friday (Feb. 18), MOFA said it strongly objects to Yan’s remarks that “Taiwan is an indivisible part of China.” MOFA said it heavily condemns China for making untrue statements that degrade Taiwan’s sovereignty.

It added that Chinese officials have severely violated the Olympic charter’s rules on enforcing political neutrality by taking advantage of the Olympic Games to make inappropriate political propaganda. “China’s claims have also been corrected by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, who asked China to remain politically neutral according to the spirit of the Olympic charter.”

MOFA reiterated that “Taiwan is Taiwan, it is not subordinate to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) or vice versa; the government of PRC has never ruled over Taiwan, and only a government elected freely by the Taiwanese people holds the right to represent them internationally.” It said no matter how much China twisted its claim over Taiwan, it cannot change objective facts.

“The Olympic Games is a setting for countries to compete in a peaceful era; by intentionally overlooking the factual autonomy of the Republic of China Taiwan, China’s spokesperson Yan has stained the peaceful spirit that The Olympic Rings represent. This shall be held in contempt by the people of Taiwan and international society,” said MOFA.

The New York Times reported on Friday that Bach had “rebuked” the GOCOG for its political comments in a “rare and surprising” move, as “even a mild criticism amounted to some of the strongest words he has issued on China.”
