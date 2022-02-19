Georgia's Smart hires Fran Brown from Rutgers to coach DBs

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has hired former Rutgers assistant Fran Brown to coach the Bulldogs' defensive backs.

Brown was secondary coach at Rutgers. He replaces Jahmile Addae, who left Georgia for a similar position at Miami.

Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann will serve as co-defensive coordinators. Muschamp also was named the safeties coach. The co-coordinators replace Dan Lanning, who left Georgia to become Oregon's coach.

Brown also has worked as an assistant at Temple, where he was co-defensive coordinator in 2019, and Baylor. He spent the last two seasons on Greg Schiano's staff at Rutgers before Georgia announced his hire on Friday.

Brown was a team captain as a cornerback at Western Carolina in 2006. He played for two seasons in the NFL with Cincinnati in 2007-08.

___

