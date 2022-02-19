Alexa
Doneil Henry returns to MLS with Los Angeles FC

By Associated Press
2022/02/19 07:20
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Canadian defender Doneil Henry agreed to a contract with Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC on Friday.

The 28-year-old has made 42 appearances for Canada's national team, which is on the verge of earning its first World Cup trip since 1986.

He debuted with Toronto in 2010, stayed through 2014, then spent time with West Ham, Blackburn and Horsens. He returned to MLS with Vancouver in 2018-19, then spent the past two years with South Korea's Suwon Bluewings.

___

Updated : 2022-02-19 09:04 GMT+08:00

