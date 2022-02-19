NCAA Division I Board calls for review of NIL policies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA Division I's highest-ranking governing body called for a review Friday of how name, image and likeness compensation policies are impacting recruiting, transfers, academics and athlete's mental health.

The Division I Board of Directors asked the Division I Council to produce a preliminary report by April and to make formal recommendations by June.

“We are concerned that some activity in the name, image and likeness space may not only be violating NCAA recruiting rules, particularly those prohibiting booster involvement, but also may be impacting the student-athlete experience negatively in some ways,” Georgia President and chairman of the D-I board Jere Morehead said in a statement. “We want to preserve the positive aspects of the new policy while reviewing whether anything can be done to mitigate the negative ones.”

In its announcement, the NCAA said the board is concerned with the involvement of schools in arranging for NIL.

The board also reiterated the NCAA's plea for help from Congress with a federal NIL law.

The NCAA rolled back its restrictions on athletes making money though sponsorship deals and endorsements last summer. With not detailed rules governing NIL deals and laws that differ from state to state, enforcement of broader NCAA rules against pay-for-play and recruiting inducements has been challenging.

“We expect that all members and their representatives are abiding by current NCAA rules regarding recruiting and pay-for-play, which are in place to support student-athletes,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. “We encourage school compliance staff to continue their diligence, and NCAA enforcement has and will continue to undertake investigations and actions against potential rules violations.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25