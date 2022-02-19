Dolphins bringing back 3 former players as part of staff

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins announced the hiring of three former players as part of new coach Mike McDaniel’s first coaching staff with the team.

Among the hires, many of which had already been revealed but were finalized Friday: Wes Welker as wide receivers coach, Sam Madison as a cornerbacks and pass game specialist coach, and Patrick Surtain as a defensive assistant.

Madison and Surtain were teammates in the Miami secondary, combining for 60 interceptions as members of the Dolphins. Welker spent three seasons with the Dolphins and remains the team’s all-time leader in kickoff return yards.

The rest of the offensive staff, along with Welker, includes coordinator Frank Smith; associate head coach and running backs coach Eric Studesville; offensive line coach Matt Applebaum; quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell; assistant head coach and tight ends coach Jon Embree; quality control coach Josh Grizzard; assistant quarterbacks coach Chandler Henley; assistant offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre; and offensive assistants Mike Person, Aldrick Robinson and Kolby Smith.

Miami’s defensive staff has coordinator Josh Boyer; assistant defensive backs coach Mathieu Araujo; linebackers coach Anthony Campanile; defensive line coach Austin Clark; assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz; safeties coach Steve Gregory; assistant defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc; outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie; senior defensive assistant Ryan Slowik; special teams coordinator Danny Crossman; assistant special teams coach Brendan Farrell; Madison and Surtain.

Dave Puloka is returning as the team’s head strength and conditioning coach.

Grizzard, Jeanpierre, Smith, Studesville, Boyer, Campanile, Clark, Ferentz, Gregory, Crossman and Farrell are also holdovers from former coach Brian Flores’ staff in Miami this past season.

Also Friday, the Dolphins announced two player signings: defensive end Daeshon Hall and fullback John Lovett.

