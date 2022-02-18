UV Curable Resins Market : Size, and Forecasts up to 2030 | Keyplayers Allnex Group, Covestro AG, IGM Resins B.V.,

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global UV Curable Resins Market is estimated to reach $9,311 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2016 to 2024.

UV curing is a method of radiation curing, which enables instant curing or drying of various materials including coatings, inks, and adhesives, among others in fraction of seconds when ultraviolet light is applied to cause photopolymerization. They are specially used as industrial materials for sealing, coating, and bonding. UV is also offered for optical molding as it has high energy density, and thus can concentrate on small spot diameters. Moreover, multifunctional resins retained in such formulations can be broadly classified as oligomers and monomers. With improvements in technology, diverse types of UV curable resins are now presented in the market owing to its advantages such as, low temperature treatment, high productivity, saving energy, and reducing wastes.

The growth of global UV curable resins market is driven by factors such as rising adoption in the electronic and industrial coating segment, and increasing demand for green coatings. Besides, high performance of UV curable resins, and environmental alertness and strict rules have also boosted the market growth. However, huge setting-up cost, and requirement of thermally dry delicate substrates may limit the market. Furthermore, rising growth predictions in packaging, 3D printing, digital printing, printed circuits, and barrier films applications is likely to gain significant impetus during the forecast timeframe.

Application, end-use, and geography are the major segments considered in the global UV curable resins market. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into coatings, adhesives, inks, and other applications. While by end-use, the market is further categorized into industrial coatings, electronics, graphic arts, and other end-uses.

Based on geography, global UV curable resins market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players profiled in the market include Miwon Specialty Chemical Co., Ltd., Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Alberdingk Boley GmbH, BASF SE, Allnex Group, Covestro AG, IGM Resins B.V., SolTech Ltd., Eternal Materials Co., Ltd., and Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of UV Curable Resins Market with respect to major segments such as application, and end-use

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of UV Curable Resins Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the UV Curable Resins Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global UV Curable Resins Market:

Application Segments

Coatings

Inks

Adhesives

Other Applications

End-Use Segments

Industrial Coatings

Graphic Arts

Electronics

Other End-Uses

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Sweden

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

