LED Table Lamp Market : 2022 Research by Top Manufacturers, Segmentation, Industry Growth, Regional Analysis and Forecast by 2030

LED Table Lamp Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the LED Table Lamp Market by region.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.

In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for LED Table Lamp Market.

Owing to their wide range of benefits, these products are expected to eventually replace the usage of commonly used lighting sources such as filament lamps, fluorescent, and halogen lighting, fueling global LED lamp market size. LED lighting is a cost-effective solution that provides longer duration of illumination compared to conventional counterparts such as filament bulbs and incandescent lights. The LED lamp market has witnessed considerable installation initiatives from regulatory bodies across public locations and high ways.

The automation of the manufacturing process has reduced the input costs of developing LED sources; thus, playing a significant role in decreasing the overall cost. Increasing R&D in chips and arrays is also a major factor driving industry growth; for instance, the introduction of organic light-emitting diode lamps. Steady technological advancements in manufacturing have made these bulbs brighter with longer operational duration. These lighting elements have about 30,000 to 40,000 hours of lifespan and can last up to four times longer than the compact fluorescent bulbs.

As per regional analysis Europe LED lamp market share accounted for over 25% of the revenue in 2016. Modernization in the Europe region has increased the demand for smart homes and smart lighting options. The operational costs and long product life cycle of energy-efficient lighting are key reasons inducing the growth in this region. The European Commission has set requirements for energy-efficient solutions in residential, industrial, and public areas.

.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

> Commercial

> Residential

By Product:

> Reading Lamp

> Decorative Lamp

> Portable Lamp

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Philips Osram, Liangliang., Panasonic, Guanya, OPPLE., Yingke, DP, Donghia, VAVA. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global LED Table Lamp Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

