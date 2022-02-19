Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Balearic Islands suspends games to protest referee violence

By Associated Press
2022/02/19 06:21
Balearic Islands suspends games to protest referee violence

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Balearic Islands have canceled amateur soccer games this weekend to protest against violence toward referees.

The regional soccer federation for the Mediterranean archipelago said Friday that it is suspending all games this weekend for the soccer competitions under its control, which includes fifth- and sixth-division matches and futsal.

The decision comes after referees for the islands called for a strike.

Referees say that violence directed toward them during games has increased. Last weekend a referee suffered a punctured eardrum after being hit during a game.

The regional federation said it has the backing of Spain’s national soccer federation.

The decision won’t impact upper-division games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-19 08:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
"