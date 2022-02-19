Alexa
Defending champion Sky sign 2019 finals MVP Meesseman

By Associated Press
2022/02/19 05:46
CHICAGO (AP) — The defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky signed former All-Star and finals MVP Emma Meesseman on Friday.

The 6-foot-4 forward from Belgium averaged 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over seven seasons for Washington. She was an all-star in 2015 and finals MVP in 2019, when the Mystics beat the Connecticut Sun in five games.

Meesseman averaged 13 points and 5.3 rebounds last season. Chicago now has three former finals MVPs, with Kahleah Copper winning it for the Sky last season and Candace Parker taking the honors for the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016.

