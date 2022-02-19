Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2022/02/19 04:17
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2640 Down 15
Mar 2595 2605 2560 2573 Down 16
May 2666 Down 17
May 2656 2668 2626 2640 Down 15
Jul 2687 2693 2653 2666 Down 17
Sep 2694 2702 2662 2674 Down 17
Dec 2678 2686 2648 2660 Down 14
Mar 2656 2665 2626 2638 Down 14
May 2644 2647 2620 2624 Down 15
Jul 2634 2634 2608 2614 Down 15
Sep 2624 2624 2596 2601 Down 15
Dec 2638 2638 2583 2589 Down 15