BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2640
|Down
|15
|Mar
|2595
|2605
|2560
|2573
|Down
|16
|May
|2666
|Down
|17
|May
|2656
|2668
|2626
|2640
|Down
|15
|Jul
|2687
|2693
|2653
|2666
|Down
|17
|Sep
|2694
|2702
|2662
|2674
|Down
|17
|Dec
|2678
|2686
|2648
|2660
|Down
|14
|Mar
|2656
|2665
|2626
|2638
|Down
|14
|May
|2644
|2647
|2620
|2624
|Down
|15
|Jul
|2634
|2634
|2608
|2614
|Down
|15
|Sep
|2624
|2624
|2596
|2601
|Down
|15
|Dec
|2638
|2638
|2583
|2589
|Down
|15