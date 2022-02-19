Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/19 04:15
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 69 cents to $91.07 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 57 cents to $93.54 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $2.67 a gallon. March heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.78 a gallon. March natural gas fell 6 cents to $4.43 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $2.20 to $1,899.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 11 cents to $23.99 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $4.52 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.09 Japanese yen from 114.89 yen. The euro fell to $1.1330 from $1.1365.

Updated : 2022-02-19 05:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
"