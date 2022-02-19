Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Canada to play last home World Cup qualifier at Toronto

By Associated Press
2022/02/19 01:51
Canada's coach John Herdman watches the qualifying soccer match against El Salvador for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salv...

Canada's coach John Herdman watches the qualifying soccer match against El Salvador for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salv...

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will host Jamaica at Toronto's BMO Field in its final home World Cup qualifier, the Canada Soccer Association said Friday.

Closing in on its first World Cup berth since 1986, Canada leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 25 points and can clinch with one win its final three games. Canada is at Costa Rica on March 24 and closes at Panama on March 30.

Canada has won six straight games overall and is unbeaten in 19 consecutive matches at BMO Field since 2011.

The United States is second with 21 points, ahead of Mexico on goal difference. Panama is fourth with 17 points, followed by Costa Rica with 16 and El Salvador with nine.

The top three nations earn berths for this year’s tournament in Qatar and the fourth-place nation advances to a playoff in June against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand.

Toronto will be hosting its fourth game in the final round of qualifying. Two were played in Edmonton, Alberta, and one in Hamilton, Ontario.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-19 04:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
"