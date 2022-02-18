Snowstorm pileup shuts interstate in Illinois for 2nd day

A transit rider waits for a bus as a winter storm descends upon Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Illinois State Police urged motorists to stay off ro... A transit rider waits for a bus as a winter storm descends upon Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Illinois State Police urged motorists to stay off roads Thursday after as much as 4 inches of wind-blown snow led to whiteout conditions and multiple pileups. The Illinois Department of Transportation closed Interstate 39 north of Bloomington after police said a pileup several hundred yards long involved approximately 100 vehicles. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Commuters wait for a Blue Line train as a winter storm descends upon Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Illinois State Police urged motorists to stay o... Commuters wait for a Blue Line train as a winter storm descends upon Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Illinois State Police urged motorists to stay off roads Thursday after as much as 4 inches of wind-blown snow led to whiteout conditions and multiple pileups. The Illinois Department of Transportation closed Interstate 39 north of Bloomington after police said a pileup several hundred yards long involved approximately 100 vehicles. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — A pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm has left a 17-mile (27-kilometer) stretch of interstate in central Illinois shut down for a second day Friday.

Interstate 39 north of Bloomington was closed as crews worked to untangle the nine passenger vehicles and 19 commercial vehicles as well as retrieve dozens more that slid Thursday off the icy roadway, Illinois State Police Trooper Haylie Polistina said.

There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.

Authorities were able to escort all the stranded motorists to warming centers, state police said in a statement.

The storm created travel problems in Illinois and elsewhere. Chicago's two international airports saw more than 500 flights canceled during the storm, which dropped more than 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow across the region.