THROUGH FEBRUARY 17
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|18
|1034
|33
|1.91
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|31
|1818
|62
|2.05
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|34
|1999
|69
|2.07
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|37
|2207
|78
|2.12
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|20
|1172
|42
|2.15
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|40
|2376
|89
|2.25
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|38
|2300
|87
|2.27
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|35
|2004
|78
|2.34
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|34
|1918
|76
|2.38
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|24
|1306
|52
|2.39
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|12
|627
|25
|2.39
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|41
|2426
|99
|2.45
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|31
|1826
|75
|2.46
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|21
|1106
|46
|2.50
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|18
|994
|42
|2.54
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|33
|1912
|81
|2.54
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|38
|2243
|96
|2.57
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|817
|35
|2.57
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|28
|1664
|72
|2.60
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|38
|2300
|26
|8
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|40
|2376
|25
|9
|6
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|34
|1999
|25
|7
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|41
|2426
|24
|14
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|34
|1918
|24
|5
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|33
|1912
|24
|4
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|35
|2004
|23
|7
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|31
|1818
|23
|5
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|37
|2207
|21
|10
|5
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|38
|2243
|20
|15
|2
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|34
|1991
|19
|13
|1
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|29
|1696
|19
|9
|1
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|32
|1735
|18
|13
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|40
|2367
|17
|16
|7
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|29
|1565
|17
|7
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|36
|2081
|16
|17
|3
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|26
|1521
|16
|8
|2
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|26
|1506
|16
|8
|1
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|36
|2147
|15
|13
|8
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|31
|1826
|15
|11
|5
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|40
|.976
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|31
|1818
|62
|938
|.938
|23
|5
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|18
|1034
|33
|491
|.937
|11
|3
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|34
|1999
|69
|889
|.928
|25
|7
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|37
|2207
|78
|984
|.927
|21
|10
|5
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|41
|2426
|99
|1207
|.924
|24
|14
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|35
|2004
|78
|948
|.924
|23
|7
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|40
|2376
|89
|1073
|.923
|25
|9
|6
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|20
|1172
|42
|500
|.923
|9
|7
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|38
|2300
|87
|1022
|.922
|26
|8
|4
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|18
|994
|42
|493
|.921
|11
|3
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|31
|1826
|75
|871
|.921
|15
|11
|5
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|34
|1918
|76
|881
|.921
|24
|5
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|38
|2243
|96
|1093
|.919
|20
|15
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|33
|1912
|81
|922
|.919
|24
|4
|3
|Matt Murray
|Ottawa
|17
|1004
|45
|510
|.919
|5
|9
|2
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|10
|599
|26
|286
|.917
|6
|4
|0
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|22
|1123
|52
|570
|.916
|10
|8
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|817
|35
|383
|.916
|3
|9
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|21
|1106
|46
|501
|.916
|14
|5
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|37
|2207
|8
|21
|10
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|35
|2004
|4
|23
|7
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|31
|1826
|4
|15
|11
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|40
|2376
|3
|25
|9
|6
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|40
|2367
|3
|17
|16
|7
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|36
|2081
|3
|16
|17
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|34
|1918
|3
|24
|5
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|31
|1818
|3
|23
|5
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|29
|1565
|3
|17
|7
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|41
|2426
|2
|24
|14
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|38
|2300
|2
|26
|8
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|34
|1999
|2
|25
|7
|2
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|32
|1735
|2
|18
|13
|1
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|28
|1664
|2
|12
|10
|6
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|24
|1332
|2
|5
|16
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|24
|1306
|2
|10
|6
|5
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|23
|1277
|2
|9
|9
|3
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|20
|1172
|2
|9
|7
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|18
|1034
|2
|11
|3
|2
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|15
|813
|2
|7
|5
|1
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|12
|655
|2
|5
|3
|2
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|11
|629
|2
|7
|3
|1
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|9
|502
|2
|7
|2
|0