Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 23:06
THROUGH FEBRUARY 17

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 1.00
Ville Husso St. Louis 18 1034 33 1.91
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 31 1818 62 2.05
Frederik Andersen Carolina 34 1999 69 2.07
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 37 2207 78 2.12
Jeremy Swayman Boston 20 1172 42 2.15
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 40 2376 89 2.25
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 38 2300 87 2.27
Jack Campbell Toronto 35 2004 78 2.34
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 34 1918 76 2.38
Vitek Vanecek Washington 24 1306 52 2.39
Antti Raanta Carolina 12 627 25 2.39
Juuse Saros Nashville 41 2426 99 2.45
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 31 1826 75 2.46
Jake Oettinger Dallas 21 1106 46 2.50
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 18 994 42 2.54
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 33 1912 81 2.54
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 38 2243 96 2.57
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 15 817 35 2.57
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 28 1664 72 2.60

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 38 2300 26 8 4
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 40 2376 25 9 6
Frederik Andersen Carolina 34 1999 25 7 2
Juuse Saros Nashville 41 2426 24 14 3
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 34 1918 24 5 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 33 1912 24 4 3
Jack Campbell Toronto 35 2004 23 7 3
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 31 1818 23 5 3
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 37 2207 21 10 5
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 38 2243 20 15 2
Robin Lehner Vegas 34 1991 19 13 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 29 1696 19 9 1
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 32 1735 18 13 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 40 2367 17 16 7
Ilya Samsonov Washington 29 1565 17 7 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 36 2081 16 17 3
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 26 1521 16 8 2
Linus Ullmark Boston 26 1506 16 8 1
John Gibson Anaheim 36 2147 15 13 8
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 31 1826 15 11 5

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 40 .976 1 0 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 31 1818 62 938 .938 23 5 3
Ville Husso St. Louis 18 1034 33 491 .937 11 3 2
Frederik Andersen Carolina 34 1999 69 889 .928 25 7 2
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 37 2207 78 984 .927 21 10 5
Juuse Saros Nashville 41 2426 99 1207 .924 24 14 3
Jack Campbell Toronto 35 2004 78 948 .924 23 7 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 40 2376 89 1073 .923 25 9 6
Jeremy Swayman Boston 20 1172 42 500 .923 9 7 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 38 2300 87 1022 .922 26 8 4
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 18 994 42 493 .921 11 3 2
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 31 1826 75 871 .921 15 11 5
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 34 1918 76 881 .921 24 5 2
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 38 2243 96 1093 .919 20 15 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 33 1912 81 922 .919 24 4 3
Matt Murray Ottawa 17 1004 45 510 .919 5 9 2
Craig Anderson Buffalo 10 599 26 286 .917 6 4 0
Anton Forsberg Ottawa 22 1123 52 570 .916 10 8 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 15 817 35 383 .916 3 9 1
Jake Oettinger Dallas 21 1106 46 501 .916 14 5 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 37 2207 8 21 10 5
Jack Campbell Toronto 35 2004 4 23 7 3
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 31 1826 4 15 11 5
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 40 2376 3 25 9 6
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 40 2367 3 17 16 7
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 36 2081 3 16 17 3
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 34 1918 3 24 5 2
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 31 1818 3 23 5 3
Ilya Samsonov Washington 29 1565 3 17 7 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 41 2426 2 24 14 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 38 2300 2 26 8 4
Frederik Andersen Carolina 34 1999 2 25 7 2
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 32 1735 2 18 13 1
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 28 1664 2 12 10 6
Jake Allen Montreal 24 1332 2 5 16 2
Vitek Vanecek Washington 24 1306 2 10 6 5
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 23 1277 2 9 9 3
Jeremy Swayman Boston 20 1172 2 9 7 3
Ville Husso St. Louis 18 1034 2 11 3 2
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 15 813 2 7 5 1
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 12 655 2 5 3 2
Daniel Vladar Calgary 11 629 2 7 3 1
Pavel Francouz Colorado 9 502 2 7 2 0

Updated : 2022-02-19 01:20 GMT+08:00

