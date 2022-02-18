All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 48 33 10 5 71 197 141 Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139 Toronto 47 32 12 3 67 171 126 Boston 48 27 17 4 58 137 136 Detroit 51 23 22 6 52 147 176 Ottawa 47 18 25 4 40 127 151 Buffalo 49 16 25 8 40 132 170 Montreal 49 9 33 7 25 109 193

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 51 31 12 8 70 170 136 Carolina 47 32 11 4 68 163 112 N.Y. Rangers 49 31 13 5 67 149 126 Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145 Columbus 48 24 23 1 49 156 177 N.Y. Islanders 44 18 20 6 42 109 123 Philadelphia 49 15 25 9 39 125 172 New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 48 35 9 4 74 193 135 Minnesota 45 30 12 3 63 174 134 St. Louis 48 28 14 6 62 169 134 Nashville 49 28 17 4 60 150 138 Dallas 47 26 19 2 54 141 142 Winnipeg 48 22 18 8 52 142 143 Chicago 50 18 25 7 43 124 170 Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 47 28 13 6 62 164 112 Vegas 49 28 18 3 59 162 145 Edmonton 48 27 18 3 57 161 152 Los Angeles 48 24 17 7 55 138 135 Anaheim 51 23 19 9 55 149 154 Vancouver 50 23 21 6 52 131 139 San Jose 48 22 21 5 49 130 150 Seattle 50 16 30 4 36 132 178

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 5, Philadelphia 3

Montreal 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 1

Winnipeg 5, Seattle 3

Columbus 7, Chicago 4

Edmonton 7, Anaheim 3

Vancouver 5, San Jose 4, OT

Friday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.