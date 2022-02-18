NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Florida
|48
|33
|10
|5
|71
|197
|141
|23-3-0
|10-7-5
|6-1-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|49
|32
|11
|6
|70
|169
|139
|16-4-4
|16-7-2
|9-5-1
|m-Pittsburgh
|51
|31
|12
|8
|70
|170
|136
|14-6-5
|17-6-3
|8-2-1
|m-Carolina
|47
|32
|11
|4
|68
|163
|112
|16-4-2
|16-7-2
|6-4-0
|a-Toronto
|47
|32
|12
|3
|67
|171
|126
|18-4-1
|14-8-2
|8-2-0
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|49
|31
|13
|5
|67
|149
|126
|16-4-3
|15-9-2
|6-3-0
|Washington
|52
|28
|15
|9
|65
|171
|145
|12-10-5
|16-5-4
|9-3-1
|Boston
|48
|27
|17
|4
|58
|137
|136
|15-10-1
|12-7-3
|11-3-1
|Detroit
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|147
|176
|15-9-3
|8-13-3
|6-6-2
|Columbus
|48
|24
|23
|1
|49
|156
|177
|12-10-1
|12-13-0
|7-8-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|44
|18
|20
|6
|42
|109
|123
|10-10-3
|8-10-3
|5-5-1
|Ottawa
|47
|18
|25
|4
|40
|127
|151
|9-14-1
|9-11-3
|5-7-0
|Buffalo
|49
|16
|25
|8
|40
|132
|170
|8-13-4
|8-12-4
|5-8-4
|Philadelphia
|49
|15
|25
|9
|39
|125
|172
|8-12-4
|7-13-5
|3-10-3
|New Jersey
|50
|17
|28
|5
|39
|146
|182
|10-13-3
|7-15-2
|7-8-2
|Montreal
|49
|9
|33
|7
|25
|109
|193
|6-17-1
|3-16-6
|2-8-2
|c-Colorado
|48
|35
|9
|4
|74
|193
|135
|21-3-2
|14-6-2
|12-4-2
|c-Minnesota
|45
|30
|12
|3
|63
|174
|134
|16-3-1
|14-9-2
|8-6-1
|p-Calgary
|47
|28
|13
|6
|62
|164
|112
|12-4-4
|16-9-2
|6-5-1
|c-St. Louis
|48
|28
|14
|6
|62
|169
|134
|18-6-2
|10-8-4
|10-5-2
|Nashville
|49
|28
|17
|4
|60
|150
|138
|14-9-0
|14-8-4
|10-5-1
|p-Vegas
|49
|28
|18
|3
|59
|162
|145
|14-11-2
|14-7-1
|8-5-0
|p-Edmonton
|48
|27
|18
|3
|57
|161
|152
|14-10-0
|13-8-3
|13-3-0
|Los Angeles
|48
|24
|17
|7
|55
|138
|135
|13-11-2
|11-6-5
|4-5-1
|Anaheim
|51
|23
|19
|9
|55
|149
|154
|13-8-4
|10-11-5
|7-5-3
|Dallas
|47
|26
|19
|2
|54
|141
|142
|17-7-1
|9-12-1
|9-6-1
|Winnipeg
|48
|22
|18
|8
|52
|142
|143
|13-9-1
|9-9-7
|9-5-3
|Vancouver
|50
|23
|21
|6
|52
|131
|139
|10-9-3
|13-12-3
|6-3-5
|San Jose
|48
|22
|21
|5
|49
|130
|150
|11-10-3
|11-11-2
|3-4-1
|Chicago
|50
|18
|25
|7
|43
|124
|170
|8-12-3
|10-13-4
|4-10-4
|Seattle
|50
|16
|30
|4
|36
|132
|178
|9-16-2
|7-14-2
|4-10-0
|Arizona
|48
|12
|32
|4
|28
|108
|180
|5-17-1
|7-15-3
|4-10-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 5, Philadelphia 3
Montreal 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 1
Winnipeg 5, Seattle 3
Columbus 7, Chicago 4
Edmonton 7, Anaheim 3
Vancouver 5, San Jose 4, OT
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.