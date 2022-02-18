Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 45 25 14 5 1 56 146 141
Hartford 42 23 13 4 2 52 127 122
Hershey 45 24 15 3 3 54 141 125
Providence 38 19 13 3 3 44 112 106
Charlotte 45 25 18 2 0 52 153 131
Lehigh Valley 43 17 18 6 2 42 119 137
WB/Scranton 45 19 21 2 3 43 114 139
Bridgeport 46 17 20 5 4 43 123 140
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 42 28 9 5 0 61 153 112
Toronto 37 22 12 2 1 47 126 121
Rochester 44 24 15 3 2 53 154 154
Laval 36 20 13 3 0 43 119 119
Belleville 38 19 19 0 0 38 117 115
Syracuse 40 17 18 4 1 39 108 129
Cleveland 42 14 20 5 3 36 115 145
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 44 27 10 4 3 61 142 115
Manitoba 42 25 14 2 1 53 125 110
Rockford 41 21 16 3 1 46 116 120
Milwaukee 48 24 20 2 2 52 141 144
Iowa 43 20 17 4 2 46 124 119
Grand Rapids 44 18 19 5 2 43 118 137
Texas 40 14 18 5 3 36 116 137
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 39 27 8 3 1 58 135 99
Ontario 40 25 9 3 3 56 162 126
Bakersfield 38 20 11 4 3 47 125 112
Henderson 39 22 14 2 1 47 123 113
Colorado 44 23 15 3 3 52 145 130
Abbotsford 39 20 15 3 1 44 134 117
San Diego 38 16 20 2 0 34 106 126
Tucson 40 15 22 2 1 33 108 156
San Jose 41 14 26 1 0 29 120 170

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Laval at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-19 01:18 GMT+08:00

