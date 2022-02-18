Alexa
Japan 8, Switzerland 6

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 22:55
Japan 0 1 0 1 0 4 1 0 1 0 8
Switzerland 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 3 0 1 6
Japan

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 283, Team Percentage: 88.

S. Fujisawa Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Y. Suzuki Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

C. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Y. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 79, Percentage: 99.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 260, Team Percentage: 81.

M. Barbezat Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

E. Neuenschwander Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.

A. Paetz Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

S. Tirinzoni Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

