Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Water traps 3 Polish researchers in Austrian cave

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 19:29
Water traps 3 Polish researchers in Austrian cave

BERLIN (AP) — Rescuers in Austria on Friday tried to reach three Polish researchers who got trapped when water from melted ice or snow entered the cave where they were working, authorities said.

Officials in Salzburg said a rescue operation was launched late Thursday in the Lamprechtsofen cave near the village of St. Martin bei Lofer.

Unusually warm temperatures caused the meltwater to enter the cave, making it dangerous for the researchers to leave, the authorities said.

Authorities said they have not been able to make contact with the researchers yet but described the trio as “complete professionals, at least one of whom knows the cave well.”

“We are optimistic because they are well equipped,” said Monika Feichtner, head of Salzburg's cave rescue service. The cave contains rescue alcoves with blankets and emergency equipment, she said.

She said officials hope the water will recede in colder weather.

Updated : 2022-02-18 22:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
"