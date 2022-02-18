Alexa
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

PLAAF aircraft spotted southwest of Taiwan's main island

  122
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/18 20:47
A J-16 jet at a base in Ningbo, China, in January. 

A J-16 jet at a base in Ningbo, China, in January.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets of China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) during Friday (Feb. 18), according to the Ministry of National Defense.

As on most previous occasions, the aircraft were spotted southwest of Taiwan’s main island, and were challenged by Air Force planes issuing radio warnings telling them to turn back immediately. The military also said it deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the activities of the Chinese jets.

The highest number of PLAAF aircraft intruding into Taiwan’s ADIZ on a single day so far this year has been recorded on Jan. 23, when 39 Chinese planes were spotted. The number was the highest since early Oct. 2021, with a record of 56 planes on Oct. 4, CNA reported.
ADIZ
Ministry of National Defense
J-16
Shenyang J-16
J-16 fighter jets
incursion

Updated : 2022-02-18 22:14 GMT+08:00

