Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s IC sector to grow by 17.7% in 2022

Growth rate for production value double that of global sector

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/18 19:55
Taiwan's IC sector is still expected to surge ahead during 2022. 

Taiwan's IC sector is still expected to surge ahead during 2022.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The country’s integrated circuit (IC) sector is likely to see its production grow by 17.7% in 2022, or double the rate of the global sector, reports said Friday (Feb. 18).

The production value of Taiwan’s IC sector would exceed NT$4.8 trillion (US$172.34 billion), compared to NT$4.08 trillion in 2021, recording a growth rate more than double the figure of 8.8% for the global semiconductor industry, according to the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (TSIA).

The branch of the contract chipmakers was likely to be the best performing part of the sector, growing by 24% this year, UDN reported. Its success was for a large part reliant on the results of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC).

The company was expanding its production capacity, building factories overseas and in Taiwan, while meeting increasing demand amid an international shortage of certain categories of chips.

Looking at other sectors of the semiconductor industry in Taiwan, IC design was expected to grow by 14%, chip testing by 8.4% and chip packaging by 9.1%, the report said.
semiconductor industry
chips
contract chipmakers
TSMC
TSIA
IC
IC industry

RELATED ARTICLES

American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
2022/02/16 13:14
Arizona foundry being built by Taiwan's TSMC delayed by labor shortage
Arizona foundry being built by Taiwan's TSMC delayed by labor shortage
2022/02/16 12:00
Taiwan’s TSMC ups Japan chip facility investment with Denso addition
Taiwan’s TSMC ups Japan chip facility investment with Denso addition
2022/02/16 09:32
Taiwan’s TSMC hiring political economics talent amid geopolitical tensions
Taiwan’s TSMC hiring political economics talent amid geopolitical tensions
2022/02/15 16:17
Ukraine-Russia tensions have limited impact on Taiwan's semiconductor industry: ITRI
Ukraine-Russia tensions have limited impact on Taiwan's semiconductor industry: ITRI
2022/02/14 15:48

Updated : 2022-02-18 20:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
"