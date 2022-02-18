Canada 8, United States 5

|Canada
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|—
|8
|United States
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|—
|5
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 254, Team Percentage: 81.
B. Gallant Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
M. Nichols Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
G. Walker Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
B. Gushue Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 242, Team Percentage: 78.
M. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
J. Landsteiner Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
C. Plys Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
J. Shuster Shots: 18, Points: 50, Percentage: 69.