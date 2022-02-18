Alexa
Taiwan's New Party head touches down in Beijing for closing ceremony

KMT’s Hong Hsiu-chu attended the opening ceremony

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/18 17:50
Wu Cherng-dian.

Wu Cherng-dian. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s New Party chairperson Wu Cherng-dean (吳成典) arrived in Beijing on Thursday (Feb. 17) to participate in the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics on Sunday, per a CNA report.

Taiwan announced last month that it would not send officials to the opening or closing ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics. This has not stopped certain pro-Beijing leaders from turning up of their own accord.

Former Kuomintang chairperson Hong Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) for example, attended the opening ceremony at the start of the month. She made overtures at the time to the Olympic spirit being about "unity, peace, and friendship”, saying she hoped the event’s apparent glory would erase divisions between China and Taiwan.
