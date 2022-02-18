Taiwan surges to No.15 in the world for 5G speed

Taiwan's download speed performance has markedly improved thanks to 5G. Taiwan's download speed performance has markedly improved thanks to 5G. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s ranking for its 5G download speeds improved on a global scale to No.15 from No.20, according to the latest survey by mobile analytics company Opensignal.

The country did even better for the experience it provided to gamers, ranking No.7, or on the same level as Japan, CNA reported Friday (Feb. 18).

During the first quarter of 2019, before the launch of 5G, Taiwan recorded a download speed of 26.6 megabits per second, placing it No.20 in the world, according to Opensignal. The latest survey of 100 countries, conducted during the final quarter of 2021, saw Taiwan’s download speed improve to 44.8 Mbps, allowing it to climb to No.15, level with Lithuania.

When taking peak hours into account, Taiwan’s speed had increased from 16.8 Mbps in 2018 to 25.7 Mbps in 2021, the review said.